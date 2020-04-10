WorldSBK social channels to show thrilling Buriram 2016 Race 2 LIVE!

Watch for FREE a dramatic three-way battle at the 2016 Thai Round as Sykes, Rea and Davies battle it out for top honours!

With the current season on pause, MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will broadcast as live the FULL Race 2 from the Thai Round in 2016 on the WorldSBK YouTube and Facebook channels this Sunday from 1pm CET (12pm LT). The race featured a three-way fight between Tom Sykes (now BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) for the victory and you will be able to watch this incredible battle in its entirety from 1pm CET (12pm LT) on Sunday!

You can watch more dramatic and exciting World Superbike racing with the WorldSBK VideoPass!